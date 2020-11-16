International travel, booze ban and using umhlonyana : 5 key points from Zweli Mkhize's Covid-19 update

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has explained the government's decision to open South Africa's borders to international travellers during the Covid-19 pandemic and lift the ban on the sale of alcohol, sharing his confidence that stringent health measures will help stop the virus from spreading.

He said the government had considered risks associated with reopening borders, saying these will be managed through effective measures as the country eases back to normality.

He added that there is no current motivation for a second ban on alcohol sales, but said should the situation require certain restrictions, government would respond.

Mkhize was on Monday addressing the media on SA's readiness to deal with possible Covid-19 resurgence.