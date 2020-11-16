Jacob Zuma accuses judge Raymond Zondo of treating him like an accused

“It does not matter what we say about Mr Zuma, the narrative is that he is an accused. This commission's choice of witnesses, this commission’s comments and this commission’s approach to issues he has raised about this commission,” said Sikhakhane.

“This application seeks to persuade you to look honestly and sincerely at some of the comments you have made that would frighten a witness who is sitting before you. I am appealing to your honesty about your own errors.

“There have been times when even I have thought the DCJ has crossed the line of expressing outrage as a presiding officer. The real test about commitment to justice is how you treat those at the bottom of your pecking order, how you treat those you despise.”

The inquiry hearing continues to hear the application for Zondo's recusal.

TimesLIVE