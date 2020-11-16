Politics

Joburg mayor replaces sacked Patriotic Alliance economic development MMC

16 November 2020 - 18:00 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. File photo.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has appointed Lawrence Khoza as the new member of the mayoral committee (MMC) responsible for economic development.

Khoza replaces Lloyd Phillips from the Patriotic Alliance who was fired by his party earlier this month.

The marriage of convenience between the ANC and Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA) collapsed with the ANC accusing the PA of disregarding good governance and running entities belonging to the city like a spaza shop.

The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg region said in a statement that the parties could not agree on how to handle matters of governance.

“Failure to understand the separation between the party and the state, suspension of employees without following proper procedure and a lack of due regard for good governance by the PA are key to the collapse of the infant coalition,” said the party.

Makhubo also appointed Thapelo Ahmad as the MMC responsible for development planning, a position held by Khoza before Monday's announcement.

“The role of development planning is critical to the sustainable future of our city and the vision outlined in our growth and development strategy 2040 vision. It becomes more critical in the post Covid-19 recovery phase of our economy and city,” said Makhubo.

Makhubo expressed his confidence in the two councillors, saying they would serve the residents of Johannesburg with commitment, diligence, honesty and integrity.

“It is in the interests of the city and the government of local unity to lead a stable, accountable and transparent government” added Makhubo.

X