Small group of Jacob Zuma's MKMVA supporters gather at state capture inquiry

A small group of members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have gathered in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to show support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is appearing before the state capture inquiry, where his lawyers are arguing for the recusal of the inquiry's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

MKMVA members dressed in military uniforms on Monday gathered and sang in support of Zuma near the inquiry venue.