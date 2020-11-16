Politics

Small group of Jacob Zuma's MKMVA supporters gather at state capture inquiry

Former president applies for judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
16 November 2020 - 13:02
MK veterans gathered outside the state capture inquiry venue to show support for former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Isaac Mahlangu
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

A small group of members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have gathered in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to show support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is appearing before the state capture inquiry, where his lawyers are arguing for the recusal of the inquiry's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

MKMVA members dressed in military uniforms on Monday gathered and sang in support of Zuma near the inquiry venue.

A large law enforcement contingent from the Johannesburg metro police department and the public order division of the police have been deployed outside the Johannesburg Civic Centre, where the inquiry is taking place.


Last week Zuma officially applied for Zondo to recuse himself as the inquiry's chair as he believes the deputy chief justice is determined to find him guilty.

This was just days before the former president was subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry. 

Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane has taken the stand, addressing what he says are comments made by Zondo which raised concern and gave rise to Zuma's recusal application.

