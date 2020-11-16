Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears Zuma's application for the recusal of Raymond Zondo

Note: The livestream is expected to begin at 10am

16 November 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear former president Jacob Zuma's application for the recusal of the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Last week Zuma officially applied for Zondo to recuse himself as the inquiry's chair.

This was just days before the former first Citizen was subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry. 

The filing of Zuma’s application, which is understood to be 100 pages long, comes after the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, warned Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, that even if such an application were filed, the former president was still expected to appear on November 16.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zondo 'determined to find me guilty, regardless of the facts': Zuma

Zuma application to have deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recused as state capture commission chair will be made at 10am Monday
News
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma files application for Raymond Zondo’s recusal

Former president Jacob Zuma has officially applied for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as state capture commission chair.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics
  2. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  3. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  4. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X