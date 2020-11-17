Politics

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala announces provincial government reshuffle

17 November 2020 - 11:21
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced changes in the provincial government on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has announced changes to the provincial government.

Former MEC for economic development Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been reassigned to the portfolio of finance, while MEC Ravi Pillay, who previously headed finance, has been moved to the portfolio of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

“The two MECs are seasoned leaders who boast a wealth of experience in government. We expect them to hit the ground running and ensure we accelerate the pace to deliver on the eight key priorities of the sixth administration, and improve the lives of the people of our province,” said Zikalala.

"This reconfiguration will reinvigorate and introduce effective strategies that will position government to focus on accelerating transformation. Their contribution will be more critical as we respond to the current economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The premier congratulated both MECs on their newly assigned responsibilities.

This is a developing story.

