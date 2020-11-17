Politics

Ramaphosa's phone call with US president-elect Joe Biden

17 November 2020 - 22:00 By TimesLIVE
US President-elect Joe Biden. File photo
US President-elect Joe Biden. File photo
Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a phone call with US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening to discuss strengthening US-Africa relations and overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa was hopeful about a strong partnership between the US and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism.

Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism.

During the conversation on Tuesday, the leaders recalled a visit to SA by Biden during the days of apartheid where he demonstrated a commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.

“President-elect Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic SA has achieved,” said the presidency.

Ramaphosa wished Biden and Harris well for their terms in office.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Biden to focus on plans for US economy as Trump presses long-shot legal claims

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on plans for reviving a pandemic-battered US economy as he prepares for his new administration, while ...
News
1 day ago

ANALYSIS | Can Biden continue to bridge the gap on US’s other identity divide — class?

The issue played a critical role in the presidential election and will continue to sway politics
World
1 day ago

'Michelle would leave me': Barack Obama says he will not serve in Joe Biden's cabinet

Barack Obama says his wife Michelle would leave him if he considered a return to the White House.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape Politics
  2. Bushiri: Motsoaledi reveals Chakwera's plane was searched twice by Hawks Politics
  3. State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside Politics
  4. I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal ... Politics
  5. Yet another Stalingrad? Zuma unveils his latest weapon in his war with Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X