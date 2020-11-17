'What about exams?' - 7 reactions to EFF's planned protest at Brackenfell High this Friday

A week after a violent confrontation between community members and EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town grabbed the headlines, the EFF have announced it will again protest outside the school on Friday.

The announcement, made on Monday evening and shared by EFF leaders on social media, comes after the party slammed the violence outside the school, saying it was “conducted by armed white racists against EFF members who were protesting peacefully”.

Earlier this month Sunday Times Daily reported that a group of parents planned and hosted a private, unofficial matric ball after their official annual ball was cancelled by the school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racial tensions reportedly broke out at the school after it emerged the ball was only attended by white pupils and two teachers from the school. The EFF demanded the sacking of the two teachers and protested against alleged racism at the school.