'What about exams?' - 7 reactions to EFF's planned protest at Brackenfell High this Friday
A week after a violent confrontation between community members and EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town grabbed the headlines, the EFF have announced it will again protest outside the school on Friday.
The announcement, made on Monday evening and shared by EFF leaders on social media, comes after the party slammed the violence outside the school, saying it was “conducted by armed white racists against EFF members who were protesting peacefully”.
Earlier this month Sunday Times Daily reported that a group of parents planned and hosted a private, unofficial matric ball after their official annual ball was cancelled by the school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Racial tensions reportedly broke out at the school after it emerged the ball was only attended by white pupils and two teachers from the school. The EFF demanded the sacking of the two teachers and protested against alleged racism at the school.
In a statement on Tuesday, the party labelled the matter a “terror attack” that would “not go unanswered”.
“On Friday we will descend and ensure nothing operates. They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed harder. The Western Cape EFF protests against racism this Friday at Brackenfell High School at 10am,” it said.
The announcement has split social media, with some supporting the party's calls for a shutdown in the area. Others slammed the party and said they would disrupt students trying to write their final exams.
Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:
THEY REPRESENT US
IT'S IN THE MIDDLE OF EXAMS!
THE MANDATE IS CLEAR
WHAT ABOUT GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE?
AND DRUGS
WE ARE BUSY WITH SHEPHERD BUSHIRI
WE ARE READY
Khayelitsha fighters have waiting for this official signal!! We are ready!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wxT86RDTki— Unyana Womntu (@Faku_Oyifakayo) November 16, 2020