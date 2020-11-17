Politics

'What about exams?' - 7 reactions to EFF's planned protest at Brackenfell High this Friday

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
17 November 2020 - 13:15
Julius Malema announced on Monday that his party will hold a protest against racism on Friday.
Julius Malema announced on Monday that his party will hold a protest against racism on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell

A week after a violent confrontation between community members and EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town grabbed the headlines, the EFF have announced it will again protest outside the school on Friday.

The announcement, made on Monday evening and shared by EFF leaders on social media, comes after the party slammed the violence outside the school, saying it was “conducted by armed white racists against EFF members who were protesting peacefully”. 

Earlier this month Sunday Times Daily reported that a group of parents planned and hosted a private, unofficial matric ball after their official annual ball was cancelled by the school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racial tensions reportedly broke out at the school after it emerged the ball was only attended by white pupils and two teachers from the school. The EFF demanded the sacking of the two teachers and protested against alleged racism at the school.

LISTEN | Helen Zille defends EFF 'Nazis' claim, compares Malema to Hitler

"That is how Hitler built his support and this is how Julius Malema is building his support."
Politics
23 hours ago

In a statement on Tuesday, the party labelled the matter a “terror attack” that would “not go unanswered”.

“On Friday we will descend and ensure nothing operates. They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed harder. The Western Cape EFF protests against racism this Friday at Brackenfell High School at 10am,” it said.

The announcement has split social media, with some supporting the party's calls for a shutdown in the area. Others slammed the party and said they would disrupt students trying to write their final exams.

Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:

THEY REPRESENT US

IT'S IN THE MIDDLE OF EXAMS!

THE MANDATE IS CLEAR

WHAT ABOUT GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE?

AND DRUGS 

WE ARE BUSY WITH SHEPHERD BUSHIRI

WE ARE READY

READ MORE:

‘We don’t know half of it’: community leader on racism at Brackenfell High

After 17 years as Brackenfell’s Dutch Reformed Church minister, Guillaume Smit is well aware of the racial divisions in his community.
News
2 days ago

SABC removes radio host accused of 'joy' at EFF member assaulted in Brackenfell protest

The SABC has removed Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe “Pastor The DJ” Nozewu after he expressed "joy" on Twitter regarding a confrontation ...
News
4 days ago

Reactions pour in as UK publication slams 'white thugs' in Brackenfell High protests

Some have defended the parents, saying the EFF are the ones who displayed thuggish behaviour.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape Politics
  2. State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside Politics
  3. I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal ... Politics
  4. Yet another Stalingrad? Zuma unveils his latest weapon in his war with Zondo Politics
  5. Zuma is not defiant, he is frustrated, advocate Sikhakhane tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X