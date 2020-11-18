Cost of Covax estimated at R4.8bn to cover 20% of SA population, says Zweli Mkhize

South Africa could spend up to R4.8bn or more on a Covid-19 vaccine (Covax) that would cover 20% of the entire population.



This was revealed by health minister Zweli Mkhize during an interview with Power FM (https://www.power987.co.za/) on Wednesday morning. ..