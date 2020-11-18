Cost of Covax estimated at R4.8bn to cover 20% of SA population, says Zweli Mkhize
18 November 2020 - 08:34
South Africa could spend up to R4.8bn or more on a Covid-19 vaccine (Covax) that would cover 20% of the entire population.
This was revealed by health minister Zweli Mkhize during an interview with Power FM (https://www.power987.co.za/) on Wednesday morning. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.