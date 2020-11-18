'My family pray you choose the right friends': Maimane's cheeky birthday message to Ramaphosa

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's “shady” birthday wishes for President Cyril Ramaphosa have left some in stitches.

Ramaphosa, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Tuesday, was showered with wishes from many South Africans, and some messages stood out more than others.

In his birthday message to the president, Maimane said his family's wish was for Ramaphosa to have the wisdom to choose the “right friends” and the courage “to confront the evils facing this country and region”.

“Happy birthday to you Cyril Ramaphosa. My family keeps you in our prayers,” he said.

“We pray that you may have the courage at such a time as this to confront the evils facing this country and region. We pray for the wisdom to choose the right friends. May the Lord guide your hand.”