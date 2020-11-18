Politics

POLL | Zondo's recusal ruling — what do you think he will say?

The deputy chief justice postponed the recusal ruling for the third time

18 November 2020 - 18:26
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision on a call by former president Jacob Zuma for him to recuse himself. File photo.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision on a call by former president Jacob Zuma for him to recuse himself. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

South Africans have speculated on whether deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will recuse himself as chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry after a third postponement of his ruling.

Zondo was expected to deliver the ruling on Tuesday morning but postponed this, saying “I still have quite some documentation to go through carefully.” He committed to announcing the ruling on Wednesday morning but delayed this to the afternoon.

Minutes before he was due to make the ruling, the commission released a statement saying Zondo would make the ruling on Thursday morning. The commission attributed the delay to former president Jacob Zuma's response on Monday.

The commission on Monday heard Zuma's application, through his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane, for “biased” Zondo to recuse himself from it. The former president has claimed that he and Zondo were once friends and that this resulted in a conflict of interest.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo denied this, saying he and Zuma had a “cordial” relationship.

“Though Mr Zuma and I have a cordial relationship, Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not recorded accurately. He has never been to any of my residences and I have never invited him.

“Mr Zuma and I do not socialise and have never socialised together. I have never invited Mr Zuma to any of my birthday parties. I have never attended a funeral of any members of the Zuma family,” he said.

Judge Zondo takes day off from hearings to work on recusal judgment

State capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo on Tuesday announced that he was not ready to deliver his ruling on the application for his recusal brought ...
Politics
1 day ago

Yet another Stalingrad? Zuma unveils his latest weapon in his war with Zondo

Zuma’s lawyer threatens to take commission on review if Zondo doesn’t recuse himself
Politics
1 day ago

On Monday, Sikhakhane said Zondo's comments about Zuma at the commission made the former president feel as though the inquiry was out to “lynch him”.

“I am not suggesting you've prejudged this matter in any way. I am saying to you in your comments in his absence, I want you to walk with me and look at whether a reasonable person, accused as he is, would be unreasonable to feel the forum seeks to punish him, lynch him, to agree with people who have come here to lynch him,” Sikhakhane said.

On social media, some predicted that Zondo would step down from the commission, while others questioned the relationship between him and Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zondo to deliver his decision on Zuma's recusal application at 3pm

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will this afternoon deliver his ruling on the application for his recusal ...
Politics
9 hours ago

State capture: Zondo delays recusal ruling, for the third time

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has once again delayed delivering judgment on the recusal application brought ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | 'We're not friends' — Zondo vs Zuma on recusal application

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard arguments calling for his recusal from the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape Politics
  2. State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside Politics
  3. Bushiri: Motsoaledi reveals Chakwera's plane was searched twice by Hawks Politics
  4. I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal ... Politics
  5. Yet another Stalingrad? Zuma unveils his latest weapon in his war with Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X