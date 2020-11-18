POLL | Zondo's recusal ruling — what do you think he will say?

On Monday, Sikhakhane said Zondo's comments about Zuma at the commission made the former president feel as though the inquiry was out to “lynch him”.

“I am not suggesting you've prejudged this matter in any way. I am saying to you in your comments in his absence, I want you to walk with me and look at whether a reasonable person, accused as he is, would be unreasonable to feel the forum seeks to punish him, lynch him, to agree with people who have come here to lynch him,” Sikhakhane said.

On social media, some predicted that Zondo would step down from the commission, while others questioned the relationship between him and Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions: