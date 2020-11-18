Scopa urged to launch inquiry into corruption at Development Bank of SA

Parliament's public accounts watchdog is considering an inquiry into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Development Bank of SA (DBSA).

This follows a submission by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday containing a slew of allegations dating back about a decade.

In the main, Holomisa complained about:

Alleged mismanagement and maladministration of three loans, totalling hundreds of millions of rand, which he said the DBSA had allegedly extended to three entities that form part of Cranbrook Property Projects.

The Poseidon Water Project, which the DBSA allegedly supported to the tune of R350m and the alleged involvement of politically exposed people in the shareholder structure of a company.

The alleged victimisation of certain board members, in particular Bulelwa Ndamase who reportedly questioned the Cranbrook deal, and her subsequent release as a non-executive director.

The circumstances in which the new DBSA board was selected, appointed and announced.

The suitability of Enoch Godongwana as DBSA board chairperson and the power he wields at the bank.

“We all agree on the strategic importance of the DBSA and yet, considering my recent experience, it seems as if it has been left to its own devices and it may not be as well run as we hoped,” charged Holomisa.