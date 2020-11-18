State capture: Zondo delays recusal ruling, for the third time

After the arguments on Monday, Zondo had promised to issue the ruling on Tuesday morning but postponed that for Wednesday before delaying it for the afternoon on the same day and later for Thursday.

Zuma wants Zondo to recuse himself from hearing his evidence, arguing that the chairperson is conflicted because of their personal and professional history and the comments he has made about Zuma during oral testimony by witnesses implicating him.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE