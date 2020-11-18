Zondo to deliver his decision on Zuma's recusal application at 3pm

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will this afternoon deliver his ruling on the application for his recusal brought by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo set Tuesday aside to work on the ruling, which he promised to deliver on Wednesday. He had hoped to be able to do so “at earliest by 10am” but the commission said this was now confirmed for 3pm.

Zuma will not be in attendance.

His lawyer, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, had on Tuesday asked that his client be excused from attending on Wednesday owing to a family bereavement.

TimesLIVE