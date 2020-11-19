Politics

'Nothing but delaying tactics on Zuma's part': Social media reacts to Zondo recusal decision

19 November 2020 - 13:15
State capture inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Commission of inquiry into state capture chairperson Raymond Zondo is a hot topic on social media after he dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to recuse himself.

After three postponements on the ruling, Zondo announced on Thursday morning that there was no conflict on interest, as stated by the former president in his application to have Zondo step down. Zuma said that he was friends with Zondo and argued that this could lead to a conflict of interest.

Zondo disputed this during his ruling.

“In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I'm of the opinion that of the undisputed facts there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself.”

Zondo said Zuma should not have waited almost three years to raise concerns about him chairing the commission. The commission started in August 2018.

“There is no sound reason the applicant raised issues of personal relations close to three years after me chairing this commission. The applicant cannot be allowed to raise this so late in the day,” said Zondo.

Zuma's lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said they will challenge the ruling in court.

Some have accused Zuma of attempting to avoid testifying before the commission, while others commended Zondo for “rejecting” the former president's “friend request”.

Here are some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

