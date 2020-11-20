5 quotes you need to read from state capture chair Raymond Zondo's recusal ruling

State capture inquiry chairperson judge Raymond Zondo dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal at the inquiry on Thursday.

The former president wanted Zondo to recuse himself, citing, among other reasons, bias and conflict of interest resulting from his personal relationship with Zondo.

On Monday counsel for Zuma, Muzi Sikhakhane, said the former president felt “uncomfortable” with comments made by Zondo, and that he felt the inquiry sought to “punish and lynch him.”

“I am not suggesting you've prejudged this matter in any way. I am saying to you in your comments in his absence, I want you to walk with me and look at whether a reasonable person, accused as he is, would be unreasonable to feel the forum seeks to punish him, lynch him, to agree with people who have come here to lynch him,” Sikhakhane said.