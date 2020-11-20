Politics

EFF's Vuyani Pambo calls for SABC board to be disbanded: 'They have no believable plan'

20 November 2020 - 12:30
EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has weighed in on the financial troubles at the SABC.
Image: Twitter/ Vuyani Pambo

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has called for the disbanding of the SABC board and suspension of COO Ian Plaatjies and CEO Madoda Mxakwe, amid looming retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Speaking during a virtual plenary session in parliament on Thursday, Pambo said the recent financial report which revealed that the SABC suffered a net loss of R511m for the financial year ending March 31 was proof that the board does not have a clear plan for the broadcaster.

He asked: “What is the purpose of retaining an executive and board that has failed to fulfil its mandate? If the leadership of the SABC has exhibited incapacity to turn around the financial situation at the SABC, why should they be retained while the staff that has provided award-winning programmes, quality news coverage and content are retrenched?” 

SABC retrenchment notices suspended for seven days

The board of the SABC has suspended the section 189 process for a period of seven days.
News
5 hours ago

It emerged on Tuesday that the SABC planned to cut 400 jobs, though there were about 170 open posts which staff could apply for.

SABC staff embarked on a go-slow on Monday and Tuesday. In a heated meeting with management, employees at the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland Park pleaded with management to reconsider its stance on job cuts.

On this Pambo said: “The fact is this board and its executive has no believable plan of rescuing the SABC and providing strategic leadership. That they believe retrenchments are a solution to the revenue problems at the SABC, shows that there are no future plans of a turnaround strategy.”

On Friday morning, TimesLIVE reported that the SABC has since suspended the retrenchment notices for seven days for further engagements among stakeholders.

TimesLIVE

