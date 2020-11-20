Politics

'I'd not been feeling well since Monday' - Fikile Mbalula tests negative for Covid-19 after health scare

20 November 2020 - 12:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who tested negative for Covid-19, urged South Africans to be tested if they are showing signs of illness.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has tested negative for Covid-19 after a health scare this week.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula said he got tested for the coronavirus after feeling unwell since Monday.

"[I] was not feeling well since Monday. Did my Covid-19 [test and the] results came back negative,” he said.

On Thursday, Mbalula shared his results on Twitter, urging his followers to get tested if they have any doubts.

“Get tested when exposed and have symptoms. It's important in our fight against the virus.”

Mbalula's was one of 5,214,036 Covid-19 tests that have been conducted in the country.

To date, SA has 759,658 Covid-19 cases with 2,514 new cases identified since the last report.

The country's recoveries now stand at 702,544,  which translates to a recovery rate of 92.6%.

The number of death stands at 20,671 after 115 deaths were reported on Thursday.

Of the 115 death, 24 occurred in the past 24 hours, with 10 deaths reported in the Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng, four in KwaZulu-Natal, and nine in the Western Cape.

“Use the Covid Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy-preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight," said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

