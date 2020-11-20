'I'd not been feeling well since Monday' - Fikile Mbalula tests negative for Covid-19 after health scare

To date, SA has 759,658 Covid-19 cases with 2,514 new cases identified since the last report.

The country's recoveries now stand at 702,544, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.6%.

The number of death stands at 20,671 after 115 deaths were reported on Thursday.

Of the 115 death, 24 occurred in the past 24 hours, with 10 deaths reported in the Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng, four in KwaZulu-Natal, and nine in the Western Cape.

“Use the Covid Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy-preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight," said health minister Zweli Mkhize.