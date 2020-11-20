PODCAST | Zondo commission vs Bushiri: SA's biggest political stories of the week
20 November 2020 - 14:01
In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team dive head first into the topics of former president Jacob Zuma and his attempt to get deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from the state capture commission.
They also consider what Shepherd Bushiri's escape to his native country means for the future of his case and the country's politics.
