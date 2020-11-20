Politics

PODCAST | Zondo commission vs Bushiri: SA's biggest political stories of the week

20 November 2020 - 14:01 By MIKE SILUMA , MAWANDE AMASHABALALA , Andisiwe Makinana and Amina Deka Asma
State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal 'had no merit'.
State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal 'had no merit'.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team dive head first into the topics of former president Jacob Zuma and his attempt to get deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from the state capture commission.

They also consider what Shepherd Bushiri's escape to his native country means for the future of his case and the country's politics.

Be part of the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Ace and race: SA's biggest political stories of the week

In this week's Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team, with the help of commissioner Andre Gaum of the SA Human Rights Commission, dive into ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Coalition chaos and state capture spice

In this weeks episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', the team looks into the system of coalition governments which has caused instability in many ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Zuma vs Zondo: He won't be able to run from the commission forever

It's been a month of high drama between former president Jacob Zuma and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma absconds from the Zondo inquiry Politics
  3. SABC board member accuses Van Damme of 'pulling down black women' Politics
  4. 'I dispute we were not friends, we met several times': Zuma on Zondo Politics
  5. Judge Zondo dismisses recusal application by Jacob Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X