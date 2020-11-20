'Political influence' used to sway tenders worth R75m in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nine people who allegedly colluded in tender corruption worth about R75m in Nelson Mandela Bay appeared in court on fraud, money laundering and corruption charges after their arrests on Friday.

The alleged syndicate appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court, where they also faced charges of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The state alleged that some of the accused and the late Nelson Mandela metro councillor Mongameli Bobani and political office bearers "wielded political power" within the metro and were able to influence decision-making in the procurement process.

Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 last week.

“Between 2013 and 2015, the nine operated as a syndicate to fraudulently and corruptly benefit specific suppliers or consultants to the prejudice of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality and the national Treasury in the amount of approximately R73m,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.