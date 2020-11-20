Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as SA's new auditor-general

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Tsakani Maluleke as auditor-general (AG) of SA for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from December 1.

Maluleke succeeds Kimi Makwetu, who passed away due to illness on November 11, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office.

Maluleke has served as deputy AG since 2014.

The incoming AG is a chartered accountant and registered auditor who holds a B Comm (Accounting) and a postgraduate diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town.

She also obtained a postgraduate diploma in Development and Public Management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.