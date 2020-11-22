Covid-19 exposed the urgent need for women's economic empowerment: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the urgent need for the economic empowerment of women.

He was speaking at a virtual summit of G20 leaders under the theme “Building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future”, where he highlighted several challenges the country had faced and strides it had made since the start of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has once again bought to the fore the urgent need for women's economic empowerment. We believe the empowerment of women and girls must remain central to the G20 recovery plan.

“In the difficult period that lies ahead SA looks forward to greater collaboration within the G20 as we work to rebuild in a manner that is more sustainable and more inclusive and better and advances opportunities for all,” said Ramaphosa.

This as he highlighted that the pandemic was the greatest crisis ever.