Jacob Zuma scores a criminal charge for walking out on Zondo - here's how he got there

Former president Jacob Zuma's troubles with the law keep piling up. This after judge Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the Zondo commission, said on Monday he will open a criminal case against Zuma for walking out of the state capture inquiry last week.

Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed his application to have him recuse himself from chairing the forum.

Here's how we got there:

November 16: Zondo hears Zuma's application

On Monday last week, Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane accused Zondo of making Zuma feel uncomfortable with his comments. He said the selection of state capture witnesses and comments made by Zondo were problematic in that they feed into a narrative that Zuma destroyed SA.

Sikhakhane said remarks made by Zondo during testimonies of these witnesses made Zuma feel as though the forum is “out to lynch” him.

“I am not suggesting you've prejudged this matter in any way. I am saying to you in your comments in his absence, I want you to walk with me and look at whether a reasonable person, accused as he is, would be unreasonable to feel the forum seeks to punish him, lynch him, to agree with people who have come here to lynch him.”