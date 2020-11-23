Politics

'Stop pretending': Malema slams fake supporters who voted ANC instead of EFF in by-elections

23 November 2020 - 07:00
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party does not 'give out posts for sexual favours'.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed fake supporters who used EFF resources to vote for the ANC in the recent municipal by-elections.

Malema was speaking on Sunday at Ward 6 in Mohokare, Free State, where the EFF lost to the ANC in the by-election earlier this month.

According to Malema, the EFF did not win in the ward because some voters either did not go out to vote or chose to vote for the ANC.

“Shame on all of you who didn’t go out to vote during the by-elections and those who took our T-shirts and went with our transport only to vote for the ANC, ” said Malema.

Speaking in Sepedi, Malema lambasted voters, saying they should stop pretending they love the EFF.

“Stop pretending. When you don’t love us, you don’t love us,” he said.

Malema said his party will continue with its work before the 2021 local elections to win the Mohokare municipality.

“In the EFF we don’t want people who contest with their stomachs. This ward belongs to us. This ward will be won by the EFF in 2021, whether they like it or not. So stop fighting each other like you are [President Cyril] Ramaphosa or [ANC secretary-general] Ace [Magashule]. In the EFF we work together," said Malema.

Malema said those who still vote for the ANC have no respect for their future.

“There is no person who respects their future who can vote for the ANC. You see them driving expensive cars and drinking alcohol in the middle of the poverty around you. All that corruption must come to an end in 2021. If you want it to continue, keep voting for the ANC,” he said.

