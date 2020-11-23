Union slams Julius Malema's 'irresponsible threats' against police

“Just as he has done before, verbally attacking the character of our men and women in blue in September for acting out their duties, to an extent where he even labelled their boots as stinky, he has this time around taken his insults to another level, wherein he is encouraging direct violence against members of the SAPS and their families.

“This, by implication, is a call for lawlessness, and we are concerned that this displayed attitude is becoming a slippery slope.”

The union said police were there to protect the rights of all South Africans, regardless of their political affiliation. It added that discussions were held before planned protests about the deployment of law enforcement agencies and safety measures.

“We should never, as South Africans, allow to be dragged into an era wherein resolving whatever differences we have means taking up arms against each other while we have platforms for dialogue.”

“We are not scared of police,” Malema said at the weekend rally. “They think this uniform gives them some superior power. We will see you after you take off the uniform, at night at home when you are about to eat pap.”

TimesLIVE