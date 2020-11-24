Politics

Jacob Zuma's state capture appearance delays are 'spurious': De Klerk Foundation

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
24 November 2020 - 12:23
Former president FW de Klerk's foundation has lauded deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for putting his foot down against former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry.
Former president FW de Klerk's foundation has lauded deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for putting his foot down against former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The FW de Klerk Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma can run from the state capture inquiry but he cannot hide.

The foundation commended the latest steps taken by the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to compel Zuma to face the music.

Zondo this week announced that the inquiry will lay criminal charges against Zuma for absconding from the hearings last week.

He said the inquiry would also seek direct access to the apex court seeking an order that will make make summons issued against Zuma binding and final.

Zondo last week dismissed Zuma's application for him to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry as it relates to hearing Zuma's testimony and that of his family members.

Jacob Zuma scores a criminal charge for walking out on Zondo - here's how he got there

Zondo said Zuma walking out of the commission was a serious matter.
Politics
21 hours ago

Zuma is going to court to review the decision.

The FW de Klerk Foundation believes Zuma is deliberately abusing the legal system to delay his appearance before the inquiry.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"In what are now widely referred to as 'Stalingrad tactics', it appears Mr Zuma plans to disrupt the state capture commission’s work by launching an endless series of spurious legal challenges and delays," the foundation said.

"However, all of this may be part of a broader - and even more critical - struggle within the ANC leadership between factions, on the one hand, that condemn corruption, and on the other, those whose positions might be seriously threatened by the kind of effective anti-corruption action we hope will ultimately emerge from the inquiry.

"In the meantime, it is reassuring that justice Zondo is evidently intent on enforcing the principles of equality before the law, independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and non-impunity, particularly in the ongoing fight against corruption."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'No-one is above the law': Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of SA has been left perplexed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation's statement that the former president ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma is contemptuous of the law of the land, now he needs to feel its full wrath

As he left the press conference at which he announced his resignation as president almost three years ago, Jacob Zuma paused and enigmatically ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma

Hell hath no fury like a Zuma scorned
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
  2. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels Politics
  4. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  5. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Criminal charge to be opened against Jacob Zuma after state capture inquiry ... Politics
  2. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
X