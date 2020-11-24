Jacob Zuma's state capture appearance delays are 'spurious': De Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma can run from the state capture inquiry but he cannot hide.

The foundation commended the latest steps taken by the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to compel Zuma to face the music.

Zondo this week announced that the inquiry will lay criminal charges against Zuma for absconding from the hearings last week.

He said the inquiry would also seek direct access to the apex court seeking an order that will make make summons issued against Zuma binding and final.

Zondo last week dismissed Zuma's application for him to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry as it relates to hearing Zuma's testimony and that of his family members.