Phumzile van Damme warns of 'wolves in sheep’s clothing' in SABC retrenchment saga

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has empathised with SABC staff facing the prospect of retrenchment, saying losing one's income “must be painful, depressing and a cause of anxiety, but warned against "opening the door" to imposters.

Over the past few weeks, the public broadcaster has been making headlines over moves to retrench 400 staff members as a measure to stay afloat after reporting a R511m loss for the financial year ending in March and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

TimesLIVE reported that SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster faced a difficult financial year and that this affected its revenue generation activities.

A 12% year-on-year revenue loss added to the broadcaster's woes, as advertising income dropped, said Mxakwe. TV licence revenue also declined 18% year-on-year to R791m.

On Friday, the SABC said its board had suspended the retrenchment process at the corporation for seven days to explore other options to ensure the financial sustainability of the broadcaster.