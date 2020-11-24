Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says dismal Prasa audits justify his firing of the board

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told parliament that his decision to fire the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA was justified by the latest dismal audit outcome for the parastatal.

This is despite taking a beating from the court after his subsequent move to replace the board by appointing Bongisizwe Mpondo as administrator was declared illegal by the Western Cape High Court in August.

Mbalula had sacked the board and its then acting CEO, Nkosinathi Sishi, but he immediately came under criticism for his appointment of Mpondo.

After the court decision, Mbalula has since appointed a new board led by former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane.

At the meeting of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, Mbalula said his firing of the board last year was justified by the dismal audit outcomes for the 2019/2020 financial year.