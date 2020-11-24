Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry will hear evidence related to Denel

24 November 2020 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

Stephan Burger, former CEO of Denel Land Systems, will testify at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday announced a multipronged strategy to deal with Jacob Zuma, who absconded from the commission last week.

Not only will a criminal charge be laid against the former president in accordance with the Commissions Act of 1947, but a new summons will be issued and the Constitutional Court approached for an urgent order to force him to appear before Zondo.

The matter was about the integrity of the inquiry, said Zondo.

“The decision by Mr Zuma to leave without permission and in the face of a valid and binding summons is a serious matter,” Zondo said.

READ MORE:

Contract with Gupta-linked company not about state capture: ex-Denel boss

Stephan Burger, former Denel Land Systems CEO, said on Thursday that all decisions he took — including awarding a contract to VR Laser — were with ...
News
1 week ago

State capture: Witness breaks down explaining how Guptas captured Denel

Former contracts manager at Denel Land Systems, Celia Malahlela, was in tears at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday when she recalled how the Gupta ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
  2. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels Politics
  4. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  5. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X