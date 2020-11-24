WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry will hear evidence related to Denel

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday announced a multipronged strategy to deal with Jacob Zuma, who absconded from the commission last week.

Not only will a criminal charge be laid against the former president in accordance with the Commissions Act of 1947, but a new summons will be issued and the Constitutional Court approached for an urgent order to force him to appear before Zondo.

The matter was about the integrity of the inquiry, said Zondo.

“The decision by Mr Zuma to leave without permission and in the face of a valid and binding summons is a serious matter,” Zondo said.