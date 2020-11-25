DA puts 'gravy plane' free flights for former ministers and spouses on agenda

The DA wants the issue of free flights for retired ministers, deputies and their spouses to the tune of R10m a year to be urgently placed on the agenda of the body that oversees the spending of parliament's budget.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported how parliament was spending more than R9.5m of taxpayers' money on free business class flights for retired ministers, deputy ministers and their spouses — despite the benefit being scrapped in November 2019, when the ministerial handbook was revised.

The Sunday Times obtained the information, which had been kept confidential, following an application by DA MP Leon Schreiber in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

The expenditure on flights, amounting to just over R45m when dated back to 2014, was described as a slap in the face of the poor at a time when the country's tax revenue base was shrinking and millions of people joined the ranks of the unemployed.

Schreiber on Wednesday said he had written to Peace Mabe, ANC MP and chairperson of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament (JSCFMP), requesting the issue form part of the agenda of their next meeting.