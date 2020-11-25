'Department has failed to uphold integrity of exams' - DA wants answers after second paper leak

The DA says the department of basic education has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of the matric exams and has called on minister Angie Motshekga to explain to the portfolio committee on basic education how the leaking of question papers happened.

The department suffered yet another blow in the space of a week, after the leak of the physical science paper 2 on Monday.

There is an ongoing probe into the leak of the maths paper 2, which happened last week.

The DA wants the department to investigate and tell parliament where the leaks originated from.

“This latest leak is damaging and has proven that the department has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of this year’s examination which has already been tarnished in controversy,” the DA said in a statement.