Politics

'Department has failed to uphold integrity of exams' - DA wants answers after second paper leak

25 November 2020 - 11:30
The DA wants basic education minister Angie Motshekga to explain how the physical science paper was leaked.
The DA wants basic education minister Angie Motshekga to explain how the physical science paper was leaked.
Image: Cebisile Mbonani

The DA says the department of basic education has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of the matric exams and has called on minister Angie Motshekga to explain to the portfolio committee on basic education how the leaking of question papers happened.

The department suffered yet another blow in the space of a week, after the leak of the physical science paper 2 on Monday.

There is an ongoing probe into the leak of the maths paper 2, which happened last week.

The DA wants the department to investigate and tell parliament where the leaks originated from.

This latest leak is damaging and has proven that the department has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of this year’s examination which has already been tarnished in controversy,” the DA said in a statement.

Education department confirms leak of matric science paper

The basic education department was on Monday locked in meetings to discuss claims that the physical science paper 2 examination, which was written on ...
News
1 day ago

The department of basic education (DBE) must tell the committee how this leak happened and what steps are being taken to hold to account the perpetrators of this act.

“They must also tell us where these leaks originated from and the steps they have put in place to mend the cracks within the DBE, which have created a fertile ground for these leaks to happen,”

The department confirmed the leak on Monday and said it had dispatched teams to “recheck the security systems” in provinces. It condemned the leak, saying it would cause stress for pupils.

Motshekga said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the conduct of people who undermine the integrity of the examination because it causes untold stress on the learners who are looking forward to exiting the schooling system with a pass from an honest examination, not one associated with cheating.” 

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the leaks would compromise the credibility of the examination system.

He suggested that the department consider independent inspectors to prevent similar incidents in future.

READ MORE:

Fear and dismay as yet another matric paper is leaked shortly before exam

As Hawks probe earlier maths paper leak, science tutor gets angry calls from pupils for his whistle-blowing
News
1 day ago

EFF, PAC face hate speech probe over Brackenfell High outbursts

Human rights commission says there is prima facie evidence to suggest PAC endorsed ‘one settler, one bullet’ slogan
News
15 hours ago

When you add it all up, rewriting maths paper 2 should be a ‘last resort’

Experts have warned against forcing all pupils to rewrite the leaked paper, saying it will cause them severe stress
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
  2. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  3. Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels Politics
  4. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  5. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X