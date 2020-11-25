Derek Hanekom dragged for suggesting Elon Musk should invest in 'the land of his birth'

Elon Musk's riches and global business success have seen ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom catching smoke, after Hanekom's suggestion that the billionaire should invest in “the land of his birth”.

Hanekom was commenting on the news that Pretoria-born Musk was now the second-richest person in the world, after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

He said though the news of Musk's riches was great, it would be wonderful if he shared some of his wealth with SA.

“Of course we celebrate his success. Now wouldn't it be wonderful if he ploughs back some of that wealth into the land of his birth,” said Hanekom.