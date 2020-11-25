Was Julius Malema right to threaten the police? Social media is split

Comments made by EFF leader Julius Malema against police have received condemnation from police minister Bheki Cele and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), and mixed reactions on social media.

On Sunday Malema addressed EFF supporters during a community meeting in Mohokare, Free State, lamenting what he claimed was the the ill-treatment of EFF members by the police in Brackenfell, Cape Town, last Friday.

The red berets descended on Brackenfell to protest against racism after it was reported a group of parents at Brackenfell High School held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils

The police used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse crowds during violent clashes with police.

Malema said: “If SA police want a fight they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the '80s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families.”