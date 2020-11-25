Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture commission continues with money flows-related evidence

25 November 2020 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The commission will hear money flows-related evidence from the MD of ENS Forensics, Steven Powell.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The former CEO of Denel Land Systems (DSL) on Tuesday admitted that, in hindsight, breaching policy to award contracts to a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was a “mistake”.

Stephan Burger was testifying at the state capture inquiry regarding irregularities in contracts awarded to VR Laser. Instead of going out on open tender, DSL awarded a 10-year contract to Gupta-owned VR Laser.

“It was a bad decision considering where we are now. If only I had had a crystal ball and could look into the future,” Burger told the commission.

The hearing continues. 

