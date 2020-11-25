WATCH LIVE | State capture commission continues with money flows-related evidence
25 November 2020 - 09:45
The commission will hear money flows-related evidence from the MD of ENS Forensics, Steven Powell.
The former CEO of Denel Land Systems (DSL) on Tuesday admitted that, in hindsight, breaching policy to award contracts to a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was a “mistake”.
Stephan Burger was testifying at the state capture inquiry regarding irregularities in contracts awarded to VR Laser. Instead of going out on open tender, DSL awarded a 10-year contract to Gupta-owned VR Laser.
“It was a bad decision considering where we are now. If only I had had a crystal ball and could look into the future,” Burger told the commission.
The hearing continues.