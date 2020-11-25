Zweli Mkhize defends health department budget cuts

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has defended his government for its planned health department budget cuts, as fresh fears of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic surface.

The rise in the numbers of new Covid-19 infections has been evident, with the latest stats, from Tuesday, showing 2,493 new positive cases in a single day. However, most concerning is a positivity rate of upwards of 12%.

Answering a supplementary question during a parliamentary question and answer session on Wednesday from DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube, the minister said the challenge facing the government was competing priorities.

He said cuts were projected by the National Treasury and were blamed on weak economic growth.

Gwarube had slammed the cuts, which amount to R680m, saying they were spectacularly shocking.