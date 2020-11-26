IN 5 QUOTES | David Mabuza says 'the whole nation must rise and mobilise every street' against GBV

Here are five quotes from the deputy president's address on Wednesday:

SA has two pandemics — GBV and Covid-19

“These twin pandemics of Covid-19 and gender-based violence and femicide continue to engulf our nation on an unprecedented scale. We have to work together as a nation to fight these pandemics so that we inspire hope, and galvanise the nation towards a common vision of unity, cohesion and shared prosperity.”

The renewal of SA depends on the protection of women

“The whole nation must rise, and mobilise every street, every community, every church, and every family to join the fight against the murder and violation of women and children by men. Many lives of women and children have been lost as a result of gender-based violence and femicide in our own communities.”

Mourning the victims

“We would also like to call upon all South Africans to wear a black armband, or ribbon, or any other sign that signifies an act of mourning in order to demonstrate our solemn respect for those who have passed away due to Covid-19 and gender-based violence and femicide.”

16 Days of Activism should yield results

“This is a focused programme to mobilise society as a whole to join and implement practical programmes aimed at fighting gender-based violence and femicide. The 16 Days of Activism campaign should be about concrete and tangible progress towards the end of violence against women and children. It should never be just simply an annual ritual in our calendar of events.”

The development of women

“Together we must build a society that places an enormous amount of its resources towards the protection and development of women, to their wellbeing and their due recognition as leaders of our nation in all facets of human endeavour.”