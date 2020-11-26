IN QUOTES | Mkhize slams forced sterilisation of women with HIV/Aids

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says no government policy will allow any women to be forcefully sterilised for any reason.

Mkhize was speaking at a joint meeting of the portfolio committees of health and women, youth and persons with disabilities on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the forced sterilisation of women living with HIV/Aids in SA, after the outcome of an investigation by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) revealed that close to 50 women were victims of this kind of violation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mkhize slammed the human rights violation, saying an investigation would be launched.

Earlier this year, the EFF called on the health department to act immediately on the recommendations contained in the report.