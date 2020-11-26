'Is there anyone who didn't pay Zizi Kodwa?' SA weighs in on alleged dodgy payments to ANC officials
South Africans were left with more questions than answers about state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa, an alleged benefactor of corruption according to ENS Forensics head Steven Powell.
Powell's law firm was commissioned by the company EOH to investigate IT tender irregularities involving the public sector. The state capture commission heard on Wednesday that Kodwa and other politically-connected individuals received numerous payments from the company's director, Jehan Mackay, between 2015 and 2017.
Former ANC Youth League treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde and Siyabulela Sintwa who worked in the office of former president Jacob Zuma, were also implicated by Powell.
Powell told the commission that the first payment allegedly made to Kodwa was R80,000 in May 2015. Six weeks later, he allegedly received R45,000 and R50,000 in October 2015.
In November, the former spokesperson was allegedly paid R130,000 in three instalments — two of R50,000 and one of R30,000.
Nkabinde was allegedly paid R500,000 in June 2017, while Sintwa allegedly received several payments totalling R271,600.
It remains to be seen whether the commission will invite Kodwa to testify, but South Africans are seemingly keen to see him answer to the allegations.
Some questioned what the payments were for, while others said they want accountability.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions on social media:
Mama Nomvula Mokonyane appeared at the #ZondoCommission after Agrizzi mentioned her name. Zizi Kodwa has been named twice with bank statements to back the claims. Will he be appearing before Zondo? Or his corruption doesn’t suit the narrative.— Patience (@patience_setati) November 25, 2020
But how was Zizi Kodwa made a Dep Minister of the whole Intelligence of the country????😭— Goddessss_Irene (@IreneNyembe) November 25, 2020
I feel left out. I might be the only one who hasn't given Zizi Kodwa any money...— Kagiso KG Mokgadi (@KGcomic) November 25, 2020
Some people in the ANC spoke out against Zuma's corruption, not because they abhorred corruption, but because Zuma was too reckless and giving the game away. Basically he was embarrassing everyone who was stealing!— Onkgopotse Tiro🍿 (@TiroMokoditoa) November 25, 2020
Zizi Kodwa #StateCaptureInquiry #ZondoCommission
Ramaphosa's so called new dawn Issa hoax, Imagine shouting 'fighting corruption' with people like Zizi Kodwa still at the helm of strategic positions. LMFAO.— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) November 25, 2020
When is Deputy Minister of Intelligence, Zizi Kodwa, going to the #StateCaptureInquiry to give us his version of WHY they were paying him?— Sabelo Chalufu (@SabeloChalufu) November 25, 2020
He’s been implicated apparently illicit financial transactions by at least two different tenderpreneur-ing companies. pic.twitter.com/l3AYIrrEeN