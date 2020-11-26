Politics

Refusal to sanitise leaves former ANC KZN leader in custody after shooting

26 November 2020 - 21:52
A former leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody following a shooting and assault over refusal to sanitise.
A former leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody following a shooting and assault over refusal to sanitise.
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

A former leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody after a shooting and assault over refusal to sanitise at a hardware store.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker told TimesLIVE that three men, one the former ANC leader, arrived at the hardware shop in Newcastle. There, a security guard at the gate requested that they sanitise as per Covid-19 legislation. However, they were allegedly unco-operative and refused to do so.

“A fight started and the complainant struck one suspect with a pick handle. The complainant was shot and injured by the suspect. He was rushed to the Madadeni hospital and admitted,” said Naicker.

The ANC leader, who cannot yet be named but whose name is known to TimesLIVE, is a former regional chairperson, former provincial executive committee (PEC) member and a former provincial youth league leader.

A regional ANC leader, and other party members, have confirmed the man is in custody.

“The three suspects then drove away from the scene and were later traced at Newcastle Medi-Clinic and were arrested. A 9mm firearm with eight rounds of ammunition was seized,” Naicker added.

He said an attempted murder case was opened.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ventilation 'better than' face masks at cutting Covid-19 risk at indoor events

Face masks and limits on numbers are important, but good ventilation technology is the most essential ingredient of all in reducing the risk of the ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Greeting people post-lockdown is going to be awkward at best

Hug, elbow bump, wave? Working out how you and others want to be greeted may lead to some discomfort as society opens up again, writes Atlehang ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  2. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  3. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  4. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  5. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X