'Risk of widespread graft': PSC slams state workers doing business with government

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has slammed public servants who enable corruption by doing business with the state.

At a media conference on Thursday, one of its commissioners, Michael Seloane, said ethics of professionalism, transparency, accountability and responsibility were the very soul of development.

“For that reason, the public service should never be divorced from these ethics and should always be values-driven, rather than only rules-driven,” he said.

“SA faces the challenge of widespread corruption in its public service. Corruption acutely undermines the rule of law and principles and values that ought to govern public administration.”

Seloane said one of the main causes of corruption in the government includes, but is not limited to, public servants who conduct business with the state.

He was addressing the media as the PSC published its quarterly bulletin titled, “The Pulse of the Public Service”.