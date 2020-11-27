Gauteng premier David Makhura to appoint new health MEC

Gauteng premier David Makhura has confirmed he will finally announce a new health MEC next week.

The provincial health department has been without a full-time MEC for close to four months after former MEC Bandile Masuku first asked for leave and was later sacked over his alleged involvement in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded to Royal Bhaca.

Royal Bhaca is owned by Thandisizwe Diko, husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko. The Dikos and Musukus are family friends.

Makhura announced his intention to appoint the new MEC during his address at the provincial legislature on Friday.

He was briefing the legislature about a new team of experts appointed by the provincial cabinet to work with the limping department of health, which is without a head of department and CFO.