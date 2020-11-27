Politics

'I'd rather die’ - Phumzile Van Damme rubbishes claims she will ‘soon sing the EFF tune’

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
27 November 2020 - 09:55
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme does not intend donning a red beret.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed suggestions she will “soon sing the EFF tune” after a social media user criticised her comments comparing outgoing US president Donald Trump with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Van Damme earlier this week responded to a video posted on Twitter by the EFF of Malema claiming some journalists were not reporting fairly on issues that could cost the country, and had made President Cyril Ramaphosa “above the law”.

“Another dangerous Trumpesque narrative: 'the media is the enemy'. In the US it has led to Trump supporters sometimes violently attacking journalists,” Van Damme said.

Her comparison between Trump and Malema drew mixed reactions on social media, with one user claiming she would one day “be offered help by the same EFF she is insulting”, and that she would “soon sing the EFF tune” after being “turned down” by the DA leadership.

Van Damme let the critic know exactly where to get off, saying: "Ngamane Ngife (I'd rather die)."

While one user claimed she was just being prideful, another said her critic obviously didn't know her well.

The TL has often been filled with people asking Van Damme to join the EFF.

She doesn't usually respond to the requests, but replied to a fan last week, telling them it wasn't going to happen.

