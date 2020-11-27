Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Trucking protests: justified or economic sabotage?

27 November 2020 - 12:17 By Mike Siluma, Sibongakonke Shoba, Zimasa Matiwane and Paige Muller
The N3 between Johannesburg and Durban is becoming a dangerous route for truck drivers and transport company owners. File photo.
Image: ER24

Tensions in the trucking industry have reached boiling point after a 45-year-old truck driver was shot and killed on Monday night, the latest in a string of attacks that has seen at least 30 trucks targeted in the past week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against the carnage on SA's roads as truck drivers and companies have come under attack amid a spate of vehicle hijackings and protests by those calling for the removal of foreign truck drivers.

In today's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team considers if there are any merits to this kind of protest and what implications they may have for the political structure of the country. 

Join the conversation: 

