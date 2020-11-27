Politics

WATCH | Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr X: How it unfolded

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
27 November 2020 - 13:00

In a defiant display at the state capture inquiry on November 5, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness after deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo warned her to keep his identity concealed.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Friday, inquiry chairperson Zondo instructed the inquiry's legal team to assist the commission secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni.

“I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretary to prepare the documentation necessary so the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni,” Zondo said at the start of the day's hearing.

“And for the police to investigate possible contravention of either sections 5 of the Commissions Act or regulation 9 of the regulations of the commission, and that process will be taken forward urgently.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zondo commission to lay criminal complaint against Dudu Myeni

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has instructed the commission's legal team to assist the commission secretary ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Appointments like these must never be repeated

One of the shocking revelations coming out of the commission of inquiry into state capture is the poor quality of individuals who were appointed to ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana justified flawed SAA decision

What do former SAA board members Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana have in common? They love the use of extreme analogies to defend an apparently dodgy ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Dudu Myeni 'wishes she was madam Venter' at state capture inquiry

Myeni is testifying before the state capture inquiry about her role as the SAA board chairperson.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  2. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  3. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  4. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  5. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X