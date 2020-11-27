Politics

Zondo commission to lay criminal complaint against Dudu Myeni

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
27 November 2020 - 10:34
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni will be criminally charged for unmasking a witness who had been granted anonymity by the state capture commission. File photo.
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni will be criminally charged for unmasking a witness who had been granted anonymity by the state capture commission. File photo.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has instructed the commission's legal team to assist the commission secretary to lay a criminal charge against former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

This after Myeni, during her testimony at the commission recently, unmasked a witness who had been granted anonymity by Zondo.

In a defiant display at the state capture inquiry on November 5 2020, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness directly after deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo warned her to keep his identity concealed. On November 27, Zondo instructed the commission's legal team to assist in laying a criminal charge against former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo said he had looked into the affidavit of Myeni explaining her conduct and was not convinced.

“I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretary to prepare the documentation necessary so that the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni,” said Zondo at the start of the hearing on Friday.

“And for the police to investigate possible contravention of either sections 5 of the Commission's Act or regulation 9 of the regulations of the Commission and that process will be taken forward urgently.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Myeni’s antics at state capture inquiry ‘liable to deter future witnesses’

Despite being ordered not to, she identified a protected witness, ‘undermining the commission’s work’.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe

He runs the risk of being found in contempt for his disappearing act after judge refused to recuse himself
Politics
1 week ago

Dudu Myeni asks to offer 'new evidence' in her delinquent director challenge

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni will on Thursday bring an application for the Pretoria high court to grant her leave to introduce new evidence pertaining ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  2. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  3. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  4. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  5. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics

Latest Videos

Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
A fugitive for 4 years: How man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the ...
X