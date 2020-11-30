ATM threatens legal action over secret Cyril Ramaphosa no confidence ballot

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has given National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise until close of business on Monday to allow a secret ballot ahead of the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

If the secret ballot is not allowed, the party said it will head to court.

The ATM welcomed a point Modise made when declining their request for a secret ballot. She said the ATM should have proffered concrete evidence that MPs would deviate from their constitutional mandate if voting through the secret ballot was not acceded to.

It argued that conditions that empower Modise to exercise her discretion for the secret ballot are in abundance.

“Without being exhaustive, it is public record that at least two opposition party members of parliament were removed from parliament by their own party because it was found they were beneficiaries of the CR17 campaign funds,” said ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula.