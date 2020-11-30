'If you're so anti-police, give up your police security detail,' Steenhuisen tells Malema

DA leader John Steenhuisen has challenged leader Julius Malema to give up his “police security detail” after the EFF leader's recent outburst about the police.

During a weekend webcast hosted by the party's new spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, Steenhuisen said Malema's threats to the police were very dangerous.

Malema last week told EFF supporters in Mohokare, Free State: “If SA police want a fight, they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 1980s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines, but we will also go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families.”

He made the threats after police shot rubber bullets at the EFF's protest against racism in Brackenfell, Cape Town, earlier this month..

Steenhuisen said Malema's threats to the police could lead to further violence.

“To target the police is very dangerous. We already have a scourge of police killings, and I imagine this could escalate as a result of these comments,” said Steenhuisen.