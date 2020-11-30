'I’m not a public representative': Ace Magashule on not stepping aside

The ANC strongman has refused to step aside from his position in line with a party conference resolution taken in 2017, saying only ANC branches could remove him.

“There’s nobody who has called for [Glynnis] Breytenbach, when she was charged, to step aside, get out of parliament.

“I’m not in parliament, I’m not a public representative; there isn’t any, what they call in parliament they declare in parliament, they take some oath. I’m not a public rep, therefore it is important to give law enforcement agencies space and time to prove our guilt or innocence,” he said.

Magashule also said legal advice received by the ANC stated that the party was in no position to take action against any of its members until their court cases were concluded, to avoid prejudice.

That legal advice was expected to be the subject of intense discussion at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for this weekend.

The NEC is the ANC's highest decision-making body in between national congresses.

“Well, the legal advice is that presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle universally, and therefore in terms of our constitution of South Africa and the constitution of the ANC. If you talk about those constitutions they do include issues of morality,” said Magashule.

“Therefore if you speak and explain something now [internally], you might actually be prejudicing yourself, because even the law enforcement agencies can go to - an integrity commission - and want to hear [what you said], because access to information is important, so you’re actually exposing yourself to public opinion. That’s why this presumption of innocence is very important.”