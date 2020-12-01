340,000 young people start work this month as part of job stimulus plan

At least 340,000 unemployed young people are set to start working in the education sector this December.

This is according to a progress report released by the presidency on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Presidential Employment Stimulus in October. The stimulus aims to create 800,000 job opportunities by the end of the current financial year — March 2021.

Ramaphosa set aside R100bn towards the creation of jobs in the public sector in the next three years, of which R13bn has been allocated for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The document released by the presidency showed that most of the jobs would be created in the education sector where most successful applicants were due to be employed as education assistants and general school assistants.

More than 850,000 young people applied for the placements through the employment stimulus, most of whom were women who have completed matric (38%) and those with post-matric qualifications (also 38%).