From 'jealousy' to 'fake news': 5 key takes from Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry

The gloves were off at the state capture inquiry on Monday when public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan squared up with lawyer Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan as the lawyer for former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane, who has been accused of corruption by Gordhan during Moyane's tenure as Sars commissioner.

The war of words between the two resulted in a spat and hurling of insults.